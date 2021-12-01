Mahabubnagar Collectorate to be inaugurated soon

Mahabubnagar: The integrated Collectorate building located at Palakonda on the Bhootpur road is near completion and is almost ready to be occupied. It is expected to provide a one stop shop services of the government for the public in the district.

The integrated Collectorate building which is constructed over a spread of more than 3 acres of land constitutes all the government departments in one place. Unlike earlier, where in the common people used to move from one place to the other in search of various government departments for getting their work done. However, after the carving of new districts the State government had decided to construct integrated Collectorate building constituting all departments at one place to facilitate the public as well as to have ease of coordination among the officials of various departments with regard to decision making and implementation of government programmes.

The integrated district Collectorate building constitutes 58 departments at one place and is a unique and one of the first of its kind initiative taken up.

Giving the status update of the district Collectorate S Venkat Rao said that more than 95 per cent works are complete and small works relating to erection of electrification and other minor works like erection public address systems in the conference hall, works relating to audio visual, arch settings, state board room works are being taken up at a faster pace and expected to be completed in a few days.

"A few small works like construction of Arch, Island, and Central Median works are pending. These works will be completed in a few days and will be ready to get inaugurated. We are expecting the Chief Minister to inaugurate the Collectorate building," said the district Collector.

During a recent review on the district Collectorate building works, the Collector expressed satisfaction at the pace of works and said that the Collectorate building is almost ready to be occupied and will offer all government services.