Mahabubnagar: Excise Minister hands over CMRF of Rs 1L to ailing patient

Mahabubnagar: The excise and prohibition minister Dr V Srinivas Goud on Saturday handed over the letter of concent (LoC) for Rs 1 lakh from Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to an ailing patient from Ibrahimbad village towards the expenses of medical treatment.

According to reports, V Pentaiah, son of Venkataiah from Ibrahimbad village of Hanwada mandal was suffering from health issues and was hospitalised for treatment. Venkataiah was unable to bear the treatment costs and seem to have asked for help.

The Minister who came to know about the ailing patient and financial problems, immediately agreed to provide financial aid and accordingly had handed over the LoC of Rs. 1 lakh to the poor patient. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been giving highest priorty to healthcare in the State and is ready to spend any amount for the healthcare of the people in the State. The Chief Minister agreed to provide financial aid to the poor patient.