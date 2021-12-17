Mahabubnagar: Goud reviews pace of works

Mahabubnagar: Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud on Thursday inspected various development works in the district.

During his visit to Palakonda village, the Minister interacted with villagers and enquired about the problems being faced by them. Later, he inspected the development works on the Palakonda lake bund.

Earlier, the minister said that the state government was committed to the overall uplift of Palamuru region.

Particularly, the government was planning to bring about complete face change in each and every village and had taken up various development works including roads, drainages, renovation of lakes, transforming urban lakes into mini tank bunds, and extending support to street vendors. The vendors would soon be moved into shops alongside the roads. Municipal Chairman Narasimhulu, Councillor Narender, Suri Babu and others accompanied the minister.