Mahabubnagar: Janampally Anirudh kicks off campaign

Mahabubnagar: The Congress candidate for Jadcherla Assembly constituency, Janampally Anirudh Reddy, received a grand reception from party cadres and supporters on Sunday. This warm reception marked the beginning of Anirudh Reddy’s campaign, which was kicked off after weeks of suspense on his selection by the party high command.

Accompanied by TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi, Reddy commenced his election campaign in Balanagar mandal, proceeded through Ranga Reddy Guda, Rajapur mandal, and Jadcherla constituency headquarters, and proceeded to Midjil and Urkondal mandals on the first day. They met with local Congress leaders and supporters along the way.

Anirudh Reddy, prior to the official launch of his campaign, visited his native place Rangareddy Guda, where he paid his respects at the local temple and sought his parents’ blessings. He launched the campaign after garlanding the statues of prominent personalities such as Dr B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, a gesture symbolic of the party commitment to the values and principles these leaders stood for.

At every junction and corner, the Congress leaders were greeted with great enthusiasm by party cadres and local leaders, who celebrated their arrival with fireworks and music. During his address at the event, Anirudh Reddy expressed his gratitude to the senior Congress leaders who supported his candidacy in Jadcherla. He extended special thanks to Dr Mallu Ravi for his unwavering support and urged the people of Jadcherla constituency to cast their votes for the Congress party. He emphasized that a vote for the Congress is a vote for change, signaling an end to the oppressive and corrupt rule of the BRS party. The campaign launch marked the beginning of what promises to be an exciting political journey in the region.