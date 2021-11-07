Mahabubnagar: Nirudyoga Million March to be held soon

Mahabubnagar: Buoyed with the winning in Huzurabad by-elections, the BJP cadres in Mahabubnagar district are now actively preparing to take up booth level awareness campaigns to awake and ignite the youth, unemployed, Dalits and others in the district to attend the 'Nirudyoga Million March' meeting to be held at Nizam College Grounds in Hyderabad on November 9th this month.

As part of this programme, a meeting of district office bearers and mandal presidents was held at the BJP office under the chairmanship of district president V Veerabrahma on Saturday.

Telangana State Treasurer Shanthi Kumar, State Working Committee members Padmaja Reddy and Padakula Balaraju attended the meeting and shared their views and suggestions.

Speaking on the occasion, Shanti Kumar said that BJP's SC Morcha will organize booth level awareness campaigns and draw the attention of each and every Dalit about the State government's Dalit Bandhu scheme and will pressurize the government to implement the scheme in each and every constituency.

District Vice Presidents Krishnavardhan Reddy, Satyam, Kistya Nayak, Srinivas Goud, Gattu Mallesh, General Secretaries Srinivas Reddy, Pratap Reddy, Secretaries Buchi Reddy, Narayana Reddy, Krishna Bai, and others took part in the programme.