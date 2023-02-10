Mahabubnagar: Officials asked to ramp up pace of civic works

Mahabubnagar: District Collector G Ravi Nayak directed the officials of Mahabubnagar municipality to speed up all the development works in the district. Inspecting the ongoing laying of Necklace Road around the Pedda Cheruvu Mini Tank Bund located in the centre of Mahabubnagar town as well as junction beautification works on Thursday, the Collector said that all the works must be completed in a time targeted manner and ensure all the works were completed in the next 2-3 months. He toured the work sites of Neck lace road, suspension bridge, Tank Bund, Shilparamam, Rahanumiya Bridge, Kala Bharati R&B Junction and Veg-Non Veg Market and inspected the works.

Initially, the collector inspected the development works of One Town Square. When asked about the sculpture and median works, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Kumar told the Collector that they will be completed within a week.

Later, the Collector inspected the under construction works of Rahnumia Bridge, up on enquiring about the status of the works and when is it going to be completed, the National Highways Agency Deputy Engineer Ramesh said the pace of the works have increased and is expected to be completed in the next couple of days.

While inspecting the ongoing works of suspension bridge and bund widening works undertaken in Tank Bund the collector instructed the irrigation and revenue department officials to first complete the island work undertaken in the tank bund. However, the officials said that the demarcation and fencing works were in the progress. Tourism Officer Venkateshwarlu and Assistant Engineer Madhu were directed to speed up the beautification works on both the sides along the Bund.

Municipal DEs Subramaniam, Yunus, Vaishnavi, Irrigation SE Chakradharam, DE Manohar and others accompanied the District Collector.