Mahabubnagar: Private Hospital saves baby of poor parents

Mahabubnagar: A 26-day-old baby from Puttapahad village of Kodcherla mandal from Vikarabad district was successfully treated and discharged at Ravi Children's Hospital on Sunday.

According to Dr Shekhar, medical director of Ravi Children's Hospital, the baby boy born to a couple from economically poor family from Puttapahad village was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. After examining the condition of the baby, a team of doctors advised ICU treatment with ventilator support for the baby. Even though the treatment procedure cost very high, Dr Shekhar offered to provide free treatment. The baby was treated for 12 days in ICU and on Sunday he was discharged successfully.

Dr Shekhar thanked the team of doctors led by Veeresh, Goutam and senior nursing staff Madhuri and other supporting staff for striving round the clock to save the infant. "The total cost of treatment for 12 days was around Rs 70,000. But Dr Shekhar waived off Rs 60,000 for which I am thankful and indebted to the humanity and kindness of doctor," said the parents of the little kid.

Dr Shekhar said that the hospital provided Rs 60,000 as aid for the parents towards the hospital costs through Ravi Foundation and helped provide free treatment to the ailing baby.