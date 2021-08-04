Mahabubnagar: PU to organise free health camp for Nallamalla Adivasis

Mahabubnagar: The authorities of Palamuru University are organising a free health camp for the Adivasis of Nallamalla forest areas today (04-08-2021) at Bourapur village of Lingal mandal in Nagarkurnool district.



Informing this, Professor LB Laxmi Kant Rathod, Vice Chancellor of Palamuru University, said that based on the directions of Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundaryarajan a free health camp will be organised exclusively for the Advasis of Nallamalla forest area.

As part of this, the PU Vice Chancellor advised the local youth and public representatives of surrounding villages of Nallamalla forest region under Lingal mandal to utilise the opportunity and get access to free diagnosis and treatment.

Adivasi tribes of all sects including the Chenchus, Yerukalas, Koyyas and others residing in the far away and deep forested areas can take advantage of the free medical camp.

"A free Medical camp will be held from 9am to 4pm at Bourapur village and with the help of experienced and specialised doctors we are providing free medical check-ups and distribution medicines to the tribal people living in the forest areas. The PU authorities with the directions of Governor Tamilisai Soundaryarajan are arranging the free medical camp," informed the PU vice Chancellor.

District Collector Sharman Chowan will be inaugurating the health camp. Achampet MLA and Government Whip Guvvala Balaraju, along with Professor Guduru Manoj, who is working on a research project on Aadivasi Tribals along with Nagarkurnool District Medical and Health Officer Sudhakar Lal, Mahabubnagar Health Superintendent Dr Ram Kishan and others, are expected to take part in the free medical camp.