Mahabubnagar: Resolve prajavaani grievances, officials told

Mahabubnagar: Stressing that the Prajavaani complaints lodged by the public at the district collectorate must be resolved immediately, the district collector S Venkat Rao, called up on the officials of all departments to ensure that no complaint received during Prajavaani be kept pending for long.

On Monday, the collector received as many as 116 grievances at the Prajavaani programme held at the new district collectorate complex in Mahabubnagar. On the occasion the district collector called the concerned department officials and tried to resolve a few of the complaints on the spot. While speaking on the occasion the collector said, "People come to the district collectorate with the grievances with the hope that they will get their problems resolved without any delay.

The officials must understand this and make sure that all those complaints received during Prajaavani meetings must be given priority and resolved immediately. If there is any problem or issue in resolving the grievance the same should be clearly intimated to the concerned complainant and must be explained clearly," said the collector, while giving instructions to the officials.

The collector also instructed to the officials that they should initiate steps to forward the complaint matter to the concerned higher authorities under whose jurisdiction it falls and must take measures to see that it is resolved and try to follow-up until it is resolved. Earlier, the district collector was greeted by senior officials of various departments who wished him new year greetings.