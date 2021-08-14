Mahabubnagar: Son of farmer makes Bhootpur proud

Mahabubnagar: Professor Chilla Malla Reddy, son of a farmer from Maolegera village in Bhootpur mandal, has discovered a unique and innovative formula of self-repairing or self-healing in dense material objects made of piezoelectric molecular crystals similar to that of in living beings.

With this unique research and discovery of self healing in non-living objects, C Malla Reddy has brought not just name and fame to his parents but to the entire Palamuru district and Telangana State at the International level. As part of the research to discover and invent a self healing formula, Professor C Malla Reddy lead a group of researchers from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and developed a new class of materials that they claim can repair themselves when fractured, within milliseconds.

Professor C Malla Reddy is also a recipient of the prestigious 2015 Swarnajayanti fellowship from the department of science and technology in India. As part of their research the team of scientists from Kolkata-based IISER developed a new class of solid materials that have a head-to-tail (positive end-to-negative end) polar arrangement in the crystalline State.