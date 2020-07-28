Mahabubnagar: TPJMA seeks affiliation permission without Fire NOC

Mahabubnagar:Telangana Private Junior College Management Association (TPJMA) district members along with TPJMA Chief Secretary of erstwhile Mahabubnagar Bashir Aktha gave a representation to Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud seeking his intervention in getting affiliation permission to all private junior colleges across the State from the Telangana Intermediate Board authorities for the current academic year without insisting to provide No Objection Certificate from the Fire Services Department.



Later speaking on the occasion, TPJMA vice-president Ramesh Goud said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 1,500 private junior colleges across the State are reeling under severe financial crisis and the managements were unable to pay salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff.

This year the Intermediate Board has made it mandatory to install fire safety equipment in private junior college buildings to get the renewal certificate. This will add more burden to the private colleges that were already financially crumbling, he stated. Ramesh said the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the entire education system. Particularly private junior colleges were hit hard.

'As the Telangana State Intermediate Board (TSIB) has insisted on Fire NOC for getting affiliation certificate for this academic year. we have requested Excise Minister Srinivas Goud to talk to the government and help us protect during these tough times of healthcare emergency,' he added.