Mahabubnagar: ‘Will stand by farmers, bring in industries’

Mahabubnagar : As the poll day nears, Dr Mallu Ravi is sharpening his strategies for securing the voters’ confidence. Reflecting on the current political landscape, he points out the anti-incumbency wave against the BJP-led NDA government.

At the same time, he draws attention to the growing momentum in favour of the Congress party, citing recent surveys that claim a wave of support not only in South India but also in the northern states.

With five out of seven MLAs in Nagarkurnool striving for his win, a beaming Dr Ravi talks of the growing prospects of the party in the region. Addressing the electorate’s concerns, he stresses the need for change, particularly in Nagarkurnool, where the people have endured a decade of stagnation under the BRS party. He highlightes the plight of farmers, peasants, and unemployed youth, pledging to prioritise their welfare and development under the Congress banner.

Dr Ravi assures the voters of his party’s commitment to fulfilling promises, including the waiver of farmers’ loans and other welfare measures initiated under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership. Elaborating on his vision for Nagarkurnool’s future, Dr Ravi vows to win over industries to harness the district’s abundant water resources, which can equally meet agricultural as well as industrial needs. He will also put in efforts for raising productivity and livelihood opportunities. He envisions substantial development under a Congress-led government at the center.



When questioned about his competitors from the BRS and BJP camps, particularly RS Praveen Kumar, Dr Ravi dismisses their relevance.



He expresses confidence in the electorate’s disillusionment with them and affirms that the people are turning towards the Congress party as the harbinger of positive change in Nagarkurnool.

