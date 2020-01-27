Mahboob College High School Alumni Meet: Reunion cherishes golden moments of life

Secunderabad: A sense of nostalgia-filled the air as ex-students recalled the stories of their school days on alumni of Mahboob College High School on Saturday evening. Around 300 former students and senior faculty members participated in the annual alumni meet. Speaking on occasion, N Naresh Kumar Yadav, secretary and correspondent, Mahboob College High School said, "This school is one of the oldest centers in Telangana. Also, many great scholars have passed out from this institute. These kind of meetings are forming a common platform in academics, industries and research, and thus help moulding the future of students. I also thank the old students union of the school for supporting the present students by helping them financially."



The highlight of the function was the felicitation of the past students, who have passed out from the school about 60 to 50 years ago and also honoring the ex faculty members.

"It was the most memorable moment for the alumni, as many of us visited the school after many years and through this event, we could meet our old friends and cherish our old memories,"said Nageshwar Rao of 1979 batch.

"We felt a sense of ecstasy and we made round the classrooms and seen the photos of our contemporary student who stood first in class and who excelled in games," said Umesh Kumar of 1975 batch.

The school was established in 1862 by Somasundaram Mudaliar, with the name - Anglo Vernacular School. Sixth Nizam, Mir Mahboob Ali Khan made generous contributions and later the school was renamed as Mahboob College High School in the year 1864. This school has been in the existence for years and some produced noted stalwarts like film Director Shyam Benegal, Admiral Ramdas Katari, P. Jayakumar, IAS, Mohan Kanda, IAS former CS of AP and the late Test Cricketer M.L. Jaisimha etc. The feet of great saint Swami Vivekananda made an impression on this school soil.