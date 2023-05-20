Mahbubanagar: G Kishan Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud flag off new train from Mahbubnagar to Visakhapatnam

Mahbubanagar : Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy flagged off a new train from Mahbubnagar to Vishakhapatnam from Mahbubnagar Railway Station on Saturday.

Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, Mahbubnagar MP M Srinivas Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy, Municipal Chairman KC Narsimlu, Divisional Railway Manager Sharat Chandrayan and other senior Railway officials and public representatives were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that the main intention of starting a new train from Mahbubnagar district was to provide access to easy rail connectivity for the people of Palamuru so that they can visit various prominent places like Warangal, Bhadrakali, Sammakka and Saralakka in northern Telangana and at the same time they can also have visit places like Simhachalam, Annavaram, Vijayawada and other significant places in Andhra Pradesh.

Adding further, the Minister informed that recently the Central government had completed the railway doubling works between Hyderabad and Mahbubanagar at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore and very soon the modernisation works to develop the Secunderabad Railway Station on par with international airports is going to be taken up with the cost of Rs 720 crore.

Referring to various request for the halting of different trains at Mahbubnagar and Shandnagar Railway Stations, the Union Minister assured that he will ask the Railway Minister to stop the Kachiguda-Yeswantapur Karnataka Sanpark Kranti Express at Mahabubnagar Railway Station and he also assured that steps will be taken to halt the Changalpattu-Kachiguda train at Shadnagar Railway Station.

The Union Minister said that the MMTS services have already been extended to Shamshabad International airport and very soon steps will be taken to further extend the MMTS services to other places connecting various places from Hyderabad.

Enabling better digital connectivity to the public, Kishan Reddy informed that the Railway department had provided free Wi-Fi connectivity at Mahabubanagar Railway Station and requested the passengers to take advantage of the facility.

Referring to various national highways development works taken up in Mahbubanagar, the Union Minister said that the Central government is committed for better connectivity across Telangana and had developed various national highways in Mahbubanagar and is taking up various NH development works in the district to connect different places. The Minister reminded that more than 1,000 kilometres of railway line has to be laid in Telangana state and said that if the state government completes the land acquisition process, soon, the works will be taken up.

Referring to the local problems of Mahabubanagar people pertaining to a foot-over bridge for better connectivity of the other side of the railway station, the Minister assured that he will speak to the railway authorities and solve the civil problems.

State Excise, Sports and Tourism Minister Dr. V. Srinivas Goud who was also part of the programme, requested the Union Minister to give national status to the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift scheme. He also sought funds from the central Tourism department so as to improve the scope of tourism in Mahbubnagar.