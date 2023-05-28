Mahbubnagar: 155 journalists get two bedroom house pattas in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar : Our government is committed for the welfare of journalists and their families. As part of this we have not just allocated a corpus fund of Rs 100 crores for the welfare of the Journalists, but also giving them double bedroom houses and doing all that is possible to protect them, said Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud at a programme held in Mahbubnagar on Saturday.

Stressing that the State government is a journalist-friendly government and has taken many steps to ensure the welfare and development of journalists’ community in the State, the Excise Minister said that Telangana is the only State in India which has set up a corpus fund of Rs100 crore for the welfare of journalists.

“As promised earlier, we are the first district in the entire Telangana state to hand over double bedroom houses to the eligible journalists. This shows our commitment towards their welfare. Initially, we have handed over 155 houses to the eligible journalists and if there is anyone who are left out they will also get in the next phase,” said the Minister while distributing double house pattas to journalists at his camp office in Mahbubnagar.

While addressing the journalists gathered at the programme, the minister reminded that he has also studied journalism and he knows the problems and issues of journalists’ communities. He said that the dream of owning a house is very difficult for journalists who toils hard securing information on various burning issues, daily happenings, news, features and other development and welfare programmes of the government through their newspapers and TV channels and informing to the public. The role is of journalists is very important and challenging. Realising their difficulties, the State government had taken various measures to ensure their development and welfare, observed the minister.

The minister observed that it is not just providing those houses and accreditation cards, he said that he had also stood by many journalists and provided them financial help during their treatment in hospitals. Recollecting an incident where in a journalists from Achampet fell ill, the state government provided Rs. 30 lakh for his treatment and saved the journalist.