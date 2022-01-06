  • Menu
Mahbubnagar: Be battle-ready to face Omicron threat, Collector Venkat Rao tells officials

x

District collector S Venkat Rao, speaking to officials on preparedness on new Omicron variant cases in Mahbubangar on Thursday

District Collector S Venkat Rao, while taking stock of Covid cases, directed the officials to get ready to face any kind of emergency healthcare eventuality arising due to outbreak of Omicron in the district.

Mahbubanagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao, while taking stock of Covid cases, directed the officials to get ready to face any kind of emergency healthcare eventuality arising due to outbreak of Omicron in the district. The Collector directed the health officials to speed up the vaccination drives and complete 100 per cent double dose vaccination and ensure that the people follow the Covid safety norms to avoid any spread of rapid infection in the district.

"We have directed the health officials to be alert and have cancelled their leaves and urged them not go on leave until all necessary precautionary measures are taken to contain any possible spread of new Omicron variant in the district." " We have directed the health officials to conduct as many RT-PCR tests in all the available testing centres in the district and those tested positive with severe infection must be put under isolation and provide all necessary treatment.

We have also directed the health officials to conduct fever surveillance and instructed authorities to keep beds, medicines, ambulances and other medical infrastructure ready to deal with any kind of eventuality," informed the district Collector.

The Collector directed the school education officials to speed up the vaccination drives in the schools and ensure all the students above 15-18 years get vaccianted100 per cent.

