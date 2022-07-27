Mahbubnagar: BJP afraid of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra to expose the BJP's atrocious, undemocratic and anti-people rule in the country, said District Congress Committee president Obedulla Kotwal on Wednesday.

Kotwal criticized the Central BJP government for issuing ED notices to Congress top leaders AICC president Sonia Gandhi and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

While staging a protest against the BJP government at Ambedkar Circle in Mahabubnagar, Obedulla Kotwal said that the Central government is adopting anti-people's policies and using the Central government's probing agencies like ED and CBI to suppress the Opposition parties who raise voice against the Centre's wrong policies and undemocratic rule.

The Congress leaders and workers from various parts of the district staged at sit-in on the road at Ambedkar Crossroad by wearing black shawls and displaying placards. They also raised slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government.

"The BJP fears the Congress party 's Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi. As the Congress party is getting good response from the public, the BJP is adopting undemocratic tactics to suppress the Congress party. Kotwal accused the Central government for issuing ED notices to Sonia Gandhi and causing trouble in the name of investigation of National Herald case which is already closed. Everybody knows that the BJP has deliberately harassing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by slapping false and fabricated cases against them," alleged Kotwal. The DCC president said that the people of this country are aware who is right and who is wrong and when time comes they will teach a lesson to the BJP.

The DCC president said the TRS leaders are afraid of Narendra Modi because of which they are not making any comments against ED notices to Sonia Gandhi. He said that the Congress party is not afraid of such cases and by taking forward Bharat Jodo Yatra; the Ccongress party will expose the BJP's anti-people's policies before the people and will fight for justice.