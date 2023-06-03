Mahbubnagar: Bullock cart rally taken out to mark Farmers Day

Mahbubnagar : A huge bullock cart rally was organised marking the Farmers’ Day celebrations at the Maddigatla Rythtu Vedika cluster in a village of Bhootpur mandal on Saturday.

As part of 10 years of Telangana formation celebrations, the Farmers Day fete was organised by conducting a huge bullock cart rally from Maddigatla Gram Panchyat to Maddigatla Rythu Vedica cluster. Bhootpur MPP Kadire Shekhar Reddy took part as chief guest and addressed the gathering.

While speaking on the occasion, the MPP said that during the past 10 years of BRS rule, each and every section of society benefited in one form or the other. He stressed that particularly the agriculture, irrigation and allied farming sectors in the state have been given highest priority and lakhs of crores have been spent on the welfare and development of farmers and agriculture sector.

“Today we are proudly celebrating the 10th Telangana formation day and I can gladly say that our visionary chief minister enabled the farmers to live with pride by holding their head high. In fact, Telangana is the only State in the country, wherein the farmers are given input capital every season and at the same time buying the agriculture produce from the farmers at minimum support price. Today, Telangana is standing as an example to the entire country,” said the MPP.

Local leaders from Maddigatla, Kotta Molgera and surrounding areas took part in large numbers. Women, children and youth from different villages witnessed the bullock cart rally and later took part in the meeting marking the celebrations.