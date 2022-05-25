Mahbubnagar: Councillor extends financial aid to kidney patient

Mahbubnagar: A councilor has come to the rescue of a poor kidney patient who is on dialysis and extended a financial aid of Rs. 15,000 for the treatment of the patient on Tuesday.

While speaking on the occasion, M Narender, Councilor of Palakonda representing 9th ward in Mahbubnagar Municipality said that a women Mohammadi begum from Old Palamuru area in the district was suffering from kidney related disease for some time and was undergoing treatment. However, of late her condition got worsened and she had to get admitted for dialysis, but as the financial condition of their family is too bad and could not afford to get the dialysis treatment, they were unable to get admitted to the hospital. After learning about the plight of the poor family and the severity of patient's health condition, Narender readily came forward to extend the financial help and handed over a cheque for Rs. 15,000 to the patient.

"The poor family's financial condition is very pathetic, the husband of the woman works in a grocery shop as a daily wage laborer and their earnings are not enough to meet their healthcare expenses. I thought a small financial aid from my side would help them in some way and gave Rs 15,000 for the patient's treatment," informed the Palakonda councilor.

When asked what inspired him to his philanthropic initiative to help the poor, the councilor replied that he has taken the inspiration from the Minister Srinvias Goud, who has been doing lot of social service, apart from initialising various development and welfare programmes in Mahbubnagar district. Adding further he said that he is spending 25 per cent of his earnings to the social work and helping the needy, as it gives him immense pleasure and happiness in helping the poor in need.