Live
- Bank of Baroda logs Rs 14,109 crore net for FY23, dividend Rs 5.50 per share
- Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset in June
- Avatar 2 Locks its OTT Release Date
- Weather update: Temperatures to rise in the next three days in AP, Telangana
- Adah Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Hobbies, Physical Appearance, Photos
- Don't create an atmosphere of fear': Supreme Court to ED in Chhattisgarh liquor scam
- Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing
- Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness
- Jio dominates mobile broadband; Excitel leads home internet: OOKLA Report
- CBI serves fresh notices to YS Avinash Reddy to attend inquiry on May 19
Mahbubnagar: District collector G Ravi Nayak said Poor boy assured help for surgery
District collector G Ravi Nayak has assured all necessary financial help to a 13-year-old boy suffering from blood clot in his head.
Mahbubnagar : District collector G Ravi Nayak has assured all necessary financial help to a 13-year-old boy suffering from blood clot in his head. Raju along with his mother met the Collector during the Prajavaani meeting. The mother explained their poor condition.
She sought government aid for the expensive brain surgery.
Raju, a resident of Kristianpally village, has been suffering due to blood clot in his brain for the past six years. As the boy is growing, so is the clot and the suffering thereby in turn.
Meanwhile, the Collector noted that many of the people who had submitted their grievances were coming back repeatedly.
He took a serious note of it and ordered the officials to step up and speed up the resolution of their issues in a time-bound manner. He asked all the departmental heads to coordinate to address the issue.
Later, he conducted review of the measures taken for CM Cup cricket tournament which is being held from May 15 to 17 at mandal headquarters.