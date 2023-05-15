Mahbubnagar: District collector G Ravi Nayak said Poor boy assured help for surgery

Mahbubnagar : District collector G Ravi Nayak has assured all necessary financial help to a 13-year-old boy suffering from blood clot in his head. Raju along with his mother met the Collector during the Prajavaani meeting. The mother explained their poor condition.

She sought government aid for the expensive brain surgery.

Raju, a resident of Kristianpally village, has been suffering due to blood clot in his brain for the past six years. As the boy is growing, so is the clot and the suffering thereby in turn.

Meanwhile, the Collector noted that many of the people who had submitted their grievances were coming back repeatedly.

He took a serious note of it and ordered the officials to step up and speed up the resolution of their issues in a time-bound manner. He asked all the departmental heads to coordinate to address the issue.

Later, he conducted review of the measures taken for CM Cup cricket tournament which is being held from May 15 to 17 at mandal headquarters.