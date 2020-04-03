Mahbubnagar: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud distributed rice to 4,141 migrants

Mahbubnagar: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud on Thursday distributed 12 kg rice and Rs 500 cash to about 4,141 migrant labourers, who are working at various locations in the district.

Earlier, the district administration conducted a survey and identified 4,141 migrant labourers from Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal, who are working in various factories and project sites.

After the State government imposed lockdown across the State from March 22, they are facing hardships as they neither return to their native States nor can stay here as all companies and works were stalled.

The Minister directed the police and health officials to shift the 17 people, who were identified as returned to the district after attending Markaz religious prayer meet, immediately to quarantine centres in the district and instructed them to conduct corona tests

District Collector S Venkata Rao said that the district administration has already set up an isolation ward with 250 beds at Government Medical College and steps are being taken to shift all those people along with their relatives and associates, who moved close with them.