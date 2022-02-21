Mahbubnagar: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud inspects road works

Mahbubnagar: Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud inspected the newly-constructed BT road works at Shashab Gutta Colony in New Town of the district on Sunday.

Goud interacted with the concerned engineers and contractors and asked them to make sure the road works do not compromise on the quality and ensure that the works are competed at the earliest and cause no inconvenience to the commuters for long.

He said that his goal is to make Mahbubnagar a beautiful city and as part of this he is ensuring that all the roads in each and every colony and connecting the district headquarters are widened and reconstructed to not just meet the present demand of the public but at the same time the roads are constructed keeping in view the demand of commuters for the next 10 years ahead.

The Minister said that all the junctions, connecting roads are widened and beautified with green trees along the medians dividing the roads and junctions in the district. Apart from widening of roads, the Excise Minister also said that all major junctions are beautified with green trees and parks in the district.