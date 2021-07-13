Mahbubnagar: Palamuru Self-Help Groups enters Guinness Book of World Records

Mahbubnagar: Inspired by Green India Challenge programme, initiated by Member of Parliament (MP) Santosh Kumar, the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of Mahbubnagar have prepared more than 2.08 crore seed balls in just 10 days and achieved a unique fete of entering Guinness Book of World Records by breaking their earlier record of Wonder Book of World Records, on Monday.

Their aim was to promote greenery and enhance forestation through 'Telangana Ku Haritha Haaram' in Mahbubnagar district.

The green activists including women SHGs from various parts of the district prepared a record 2.08 crore seed balls within 10 days and later participated in 'Seed Ball Sentence' programme at railway community hall, where the SHG members arranged the 2.08 crore seed balls in a sentence form to display their achievement and entered the Guinness Book of World Record.

Excise Minister Srinivas Goud and District Collector S Venkat Rao appreciated the great work by SHG members and dedicated the Guinness World Record to 'Green India Challenge' programme initiated by MP Santosh Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector S Venkat Rao said the main objective of their initiative was to enhance greenery and followed the idea of preparing seed balls for mass plantation, which was initiated by Minister Srinivas Goud, to be taken up in the district. The SHGs had earlier prepared a record 1.80 crore seed balls last year and prepared 2.08 crore seed balls in 10 days.

'We achieved 54% germination by showering more than 1.80 crore seed balls across the district. This year also we are expecting more germination and enhanced forestation in the district," the Collector stated.

The SHG members arranged 73,918 seed balls in the form of a sentence in 1 hour 55 minutes and achieved the record of fastest sentence making with seed balls and entered the Guinness Book of World Records. The SHG groups received the Guinness Book of World Records certificate by Rishinath, its official representative through online.

'The Green India Challenge has inspired millions of people across the country to plant trees. With the same inspiration, we also achieved the seed ball preparation record and initiated mass green plantation programme in the district. We dedicate this record fete to Green India Challenge initiated by MP Santosh Kumar,' said Minister Srinivas Goud.

MP Santosh Kumar, Mahbubnagar MP Manne Srinivas Goud, Superintendent of Police Venkateshwarlu, Panchayat Raj Additional Collector Tejas Nandulal Pawar and Municipal Corporation Chairman KC Narasimhulu and others participated in the programme.