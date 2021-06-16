Mahbubnagar: Priority to Covid affected people above 45 years

Mahbubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao directed the health officials to give priority to Covid-affected people aged above 45 years for vaccination in the district. During a surprise inspection of a Covid vaccination center at Boys Government Junior college here on Tuesday and enquired the people, who took the vaccine, if they faced any problems at the vaccination centre.

The Collector said that they were identifying high risk groups and Covid infected people aged above 45 years and giving vaccine to them. From next Monday onwards, 10 more risk groups will be added for vaccination and for this they were identifying bank, postal, excise department employees. Apart from them, auto drivers, cab drivers will also be given priority for the vaccination. He said that so far vaccination was given to 13,429 people in the district. The Collector stated that because of the early steps taken by the district administration, Covid positivity rate, which was above 34.4 per cent in the beginning, had drastically fell to 2.8 per cent in the district.