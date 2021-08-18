Mahbubnagar: Raviryala Dandora gets huge response

Mahbubnagar: Devarkadra constituency Congress in-charge G Madhusudhan Reddy took out a huge rally with large number of Congress activists and workers from Devarkadra mandal to attend Dalita Girijana Dandora public meeting held by the Congress at Raviryala village of Rangareddy district on Wednesday.

After the TRS government had launched Dalit Bandhu scheme recently, wherein Rs 10 lakh each would be deposited into the accounts of poor Dalits in Huzurabad, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy gave a call to all the party workers, Dalits and Girijans across the State to unite together and demand the government to launch the scheme in the entire State.

As part of this, the Congress was continuously organising Dalita Girijana Dandora meet to create awareness among the public. Madhusudhan reddy said that they have witnessed overwhelming response for the Dandora meeting that was addressed by TPCC chief Revanth Reddy. He said the Congress wants to expose Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's false drama as the savior of Dalits.

"KCR has come out with this scheme only to attract Dalit voters of Huzurabad. If he is sincere, then why is he launching the scheme only in Huzurabad and why not in the entire State," Reddy questioned.