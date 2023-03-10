Mahbubnagar: Students learn how to avert fire mishaps

Mahbubnagar: Marking the National Safety Week Celebrations, the fire department authorities in association with the students of Jayaprakash Narayana Engineering College (JPNCE) conducted a seminar on the topic of 'Fire safety and precautionary measures to avoid industrial accidents,' at the premises of district fire department office here on Thursday.

During the seminar, the officials gave valuable tips to the students from the mechanical and electrical departments on how to prevent fire accidents. Divisional fire officer R Sudhakar, while explaining the importance of the National Safety Week said the slogan for this year's National Safety Day is 'Our Aim is Danger Free.' "Awareness on fire safety is very crucial. Particularly, the engineering students who usually work in the industries are more at the risk of industrial accidents. They should take all precautions such as wearing helmet, gloves standard shoes and fire-proof dress while working at the industrial sites," he said.

During the meet, the officials demonstrated how to take precautionary measures and the steps needed to extinguish fire during accidents. They stressed that while planning construction of houses and buildings, engineers and town planning officials should ensure that every house has access to 30-foot road or adequate open space so that during the fire accidents, fire engines can easily reach the spots.