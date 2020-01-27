Mahbubnagar: The e-NAM portal opens new avenues for Badepally, Gadwal farmers

Mahbubnagar: The e-NAM portal (National Agriculture Market) portal launched by the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India, which is being successfully run with the strategic partnership with the Nagarjuna fertilizers and Chemicals Limited has helped the local traders and farmers in Badepally and Gadwal markets from erstwhile Mahbubnagar district to access the agriculture markets from across the country.



According to Bhaskar, Secretary of NAM Badepally market, e-NAM has achieved a milestone by providing trade facility through interoperability with Rashtriya e Market Services (ReMS) of Karnataka state. While informing about the e-NAM, the NAM secretary said that the e-NAM is a pan-India electronic trading portal launched on April 14, 2016 and since then, Telangana has been implementing it online successfully and on pilot basis, the two markets of Badepally and Gadwal were selected so that the traders and farmers from these markets could access the agriculture markets across the various States in the country and bid for purchase and selling of agriculture produce.

"e-NAM is being implemented in 16 States and 2 Union Territories connecting 585 Agriculture Market Committees (AMC) on single platform creating a unified national market for agriculture commodities. Small Farmers' Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC) is the lead agency for implementing this under e-NAM and this has been very much beneficial to the local traders and farmers," said Bhaskar.

Explaining further, Bhaskar said recently traders from AMC Badepally and AMC Gadwal from who are active on e-NAM portal had utilised the opportunity and conducted the live transactions first time and successfully completed the transaction and could procure agriculture produce of a farmer from Karnataka with highest bid amount Rs 5,265 per quintal of groundnut quoted by a trader Ramavatha Jawahar from Badepally AMC.

Similarly, the same farmer won another bid of groundnut produce from Karnataka with an amount of Rs 4,011 from another lot.

In Gadwal district also, a trader, Faruq, quoted highest bid price Rs 5,200 per quintal and won a lot from Hubli market in Karnataka. "Here in this case, the Telangana traders had got benefited using the e-NAM, while on the other hand the farmers from Hubli market yard got the best price for their produce. In this way, this pilot project is being successfully implemented in Badepally and Gadwal markets. After its success, this may be further extended to other markets, where in both the traders and farmers can gain from this portal," informed the e-NAM secretary.