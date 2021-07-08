Mahbubnagar: Threat of health emergency in absence of full-time DMHOs in Palamuru

Mahbubnagar: Without full time District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO) in Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts, there is total lack of supervision on the seasonal diseases, which are spreading as the rainy season is on full swing across the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. Not only that, no reviews are being conducted on Covid cases in these districts.

Normally, ahead of monsoon season, every year the DMHOs of each district conducts review meetings with medical officers of all Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs),

Area and District Hospitals and gives instructions regarding sensitisation over seasonal diseases to the public through health workers. Not only this, the ANMS, Asha workers and Anganwadis in villages also will be alerted to take early precautions to make sure there is no prevalence of seasonal diseases like Dengue, Malaria, viral fevers and other associated diseases.

But unfortunately, with only in-charge DMHOs in Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts, the possibility of taking reviews and supervising PHCs and CHCs is bleak.

The main reason for this is, Dr Srinivasulu, who was holding the post of in-charge DMHO for Wanaparthy district was recently transferred Narayanpet, and in-charge DMHO of Narayanpet district Dr Jayachandra was also moved away. However, Dr Srinivasulu, who did not want to move from Wanaparthy, expressed his displeasure to go to Narayanpet as the in-charge.

The government had appointed Dr Laxman Singh of Sangareddy in his place to take the position of in -charge DMHO of Narayanpet. But he also did not report and finally, Dr Sailaja, who was additional DMHO of Narayanpet, was given the in-charge position. On the other hand, Dr Srinivasulu, who did not report to Narayanpet district as in-charge, was not given any posting, and hence Dr Srinivasulu had gone on a long leave. With this, Wanaparthy district had no one to look after health care issues and health services affairs for the past one month.

However, recently the State government had given the additional charge of Wanaparthy district to Gadwal district DMHO Dr Chandu Nayak.

Without full time DMHOs, there is lack of supervision of PHCs, CHCs and other area hospitals in the districts. At present there are 13 PHCs and five CHCs in Wanaparthy and in Narayanpet district there are 14 PHCs and only two CHCs.

Last year, as many as 70 persons were reported with dengue disease in Wanaparthy. With Covid pandemic already existing and the threat of seasonal diseases, there is a chance of spreading of deadly vector born disease. If the government and district administrations concerned do not take early steps at least now, there is a possibility of another healthcare emergency with seasonal diseases spreading and the fear of Covid third wave, in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.