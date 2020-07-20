Mahbubnagar: Traders, gram panchayats impose self-lockdown due to rising number of corona cases

Mahbubnagar lockdown: The increasing number of corona positive cases in all major urban towns and in villages across the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district for the past few days, several business establishment associations in towns and gram panchayats decided to undergo self-imposed lockdown in the areas of their jurisdiction so as to contain and stop the fast spreading of the virus.



On Saturday, as many as 54 cases were reported on a single day across various parts of Palamuru region along with 22 fresh cases that were reported from Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Mahbubnagar districts on Sunday. Expressing concern over the rising cases, the healthcare authorities in Pebbair of Wanaparthy district, Achampet in Nagarkurnool district, Maddur in Narayanpet district and in Gadwal districts urged the people to stay safe at home. If they had to go out in emergency, then they should wear mask, hand sanitisation and adopt social distancing, they said.

Former Sarpanch of Maddur S Venkataiah said Maddur gram panchayat has decided to go on a 20-day lockdown from July 18 to August 6. During this period, business establishments will run only for limited period, i.e., from 6 am to 1 pm and there will be strict restrictions on the movement of the people coming from outside, he added.

Similar self-imposed restrictions by the business establishments were also observed in Pebbair mandal of Wanaparthy district and Jadcherla mandal in Mahabubnagar district, where traders associations decided to shut their business after working for only 3-4 hours every day.

On Sunday, Pebbair mandal witnessed eight new corona positive cases, two cases in Jadcherla mandal, one in Balmoor, three in Nagarkurnool, four in Achampet, three in Timmajipet, two in Kollapur, a total of 13 cases witnessed in Nagarkurnool district.

Till date, overall Palamuru region has witnessed 782 corona cases, of them 29 people died, according to health department statistics.