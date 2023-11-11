Live
Just In
Maheshwaram BSP candidate campaigns in Meerpet
Highlights
Maheswaram BSP candidate Kotha Manohar Reddy organized a large-scale campaign on Friday in Meerpet Municipality Jillelaguda and Maheshwaram mandal...
Maheswaram BSP candidate Kotha Manohar Reddy organized a large-scale campaign on Friday in Meerpet Municipality Jillelaguda and Maheshwaram mandal Dubbacharla village seeking victory. Along with the party manifesto, he went door to door and promised to the people
that if he wins, he will give 60 yards of free housing to the poor people of the constituency.
