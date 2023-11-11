  • Menu
Maheshwaram BSP candidate campaigns in Meerpet

Maheswaram BSP candidate Kotha Manohar Reddy organized a large-scale campaign on Friday in Meerpet Municipality Jillelaguda and Maheshwaram mandal Dubbacharla village seeking victory. Along with the party manifesto, he went door to door and promised to the people

that if he wins, he will give 60 yards of free housing to the poor people of the constituency.

