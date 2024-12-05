Mahindra University signs MoU with Airbus

Hyderabad: The Mahindra University on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus to create a future-ready talent pool in aerospace and digital technologies. According to the officials, the collaboration aims to foster innovation, research, and education in aerospace and digital technologies by leveraging the strengths of both organisations to create a future-ready talent pool.

Both institutions will collaborate in curriculum development, industry training, faculty and student exchanges, and advanced research in aerospace and digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, advanced analytics, and cyber security, said senior officer, Mahindra University.

The MoU will also advance internship and placement opportunities for students, facilitate joint events such as symposiums and workshops, and enable connections with international institutes for aerospace-related projects, he added.

This collaboration reflects Airbus’s recognition of the value Mahindra Group brings to the aerospace and technology sectors,” said Anand Mahindra.