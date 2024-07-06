Maiden meet of Telugu CMs a welcome sign, says Narayana

Hyderabad: The CPI national secretary Dr K Narayana on Friday welcomed the first meeting of the CMs of two

Telugu States and said AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy should seek welfare of Telugus. He stressed there is no need to for conflict between the people of two States.

He said the two CMs' intention to talk to sort out pending issues between the States is a welcome sign.

The Telugu-speaking people have physically separated into States in the re-organisation of the united AP; there is no need for disputes between them.

Narayana said the sentiment of anti-Andhra was used resulting in separation of the States. ‘The sentiments don’t have to last forever. The BRS chief and former CM KCR used the sentiment, but it did not work. Similarly, YSR Congress party chief and former AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy had tried to use his father's

sentiment, but, it did not bring win for him for second time in elections.

"The politics of sentiment might work temporarily, but not forever. Hence, the CMs of both States should work for fair demands of each State. They should also work to ensure implementation of guarantees given to both States in the AP Re-organisation Act.

The CMs should talk and settle amicably problems of people in the merged villages and construction of the Polavaram project’.

He recalled that there were problems of water distribution in united AP, as well. However, they were dealt with internally; both the CMs should emulate a similar spirit to settle water disputes through discussions in an amicable manner.

The CPI leader asked both CMs to ignore those

stoked and provoked sentiments in politics and hoped the meeting would be useful for sorting out issues and keeping welfare of people of both States.