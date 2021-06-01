Maintain police vehicles in good condition: ASP P Ram Reddy

Nirmal: Additional Superintendent of Police P Ram Reddy inspected all police stations, circle offices and sub-divisional offices in the district on Monday as part of the inspection of police patrol vehicles and officers' vehicles. He also inspected the condition of police vehicles in the district and their condition.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional SP instructed inspectors, SHO and drivers to take steps to ensure that patrolling vehicles are in good condition so that they can reach the spot within a short time. He said patrol vehicles would play a key role in resolving Dial 100 complaints, visible policing, protection of women and timely access to road accident areas.

Every police officer should look after the vehicles in their area as their own vehicles and take steps to keep the vehicles clean along with servicing them from time to time, he added. The ASP suggested that every police officer, who rides a two-wheeler must wear a helmet.