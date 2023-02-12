Maize, Mirchi crops wither under RDS canal; Congress stages protest

Gadwal: With the Mirchi and Maize crops getting dried up as the irrigation officials have failed to release water from RDS canal, hundreds of farmers who have cultivated Maize, Mirchi and other crops are at great loss. Aggrieved over the lackadaisical attitude of the irrigation officials the farmers from Rajauli and surrounding area staged a protest. The congress party ex MLA from Alampur supported the farmers protest and sat at the protest site expressing solidarity to the farmers.

While speaking on the occasion, Sampath Kumar said the BRS government has failed to provide water to the farmers under RDS scheme. We are demanding the state government to immediately release water from Tumilla lift irrigation Project and protect the interest of the farmers. He lashed at BRS leaders and the irrigation officials for behaving insensitive to the farmers problems. He demanded the irrigation officials to at least now release water from Tumilla LIS project and protect the farmers interest.