Major CMRF scam surfaces; pvt hospitals under CID lens

Hyderabad: A big CMRF (Chief Minister’s Relief Fund) scam is creating sensation in the State. The Crime Investigation Department of Telangana police started its investigation into the CMRF scam wherein alleged attempts were made to embezzle funds to the tune of crores by private hospitals.

The case involves individuals and managements of multiple private hospitals submitting fake bills and trying to claim money under the CMRF from the government.

The case was registered after an official of the CMRF wing of Revenue Department of the State government made a complaint. In the First Information Report, six private hospitals in Meerpet, Hasithnapuram, BN Reddy Nagar, Rangareddy, Kothapet, and Bairamalguda were allegedly involved in the scam.

The accused had allegedly created fake bills and submitted them to the Chief Minister’s office for sanction of the CMRF funds. The hospitals and individuals are accused of an attempt at forgery and also an attempt to cheat the state government.

According to the FIR, the employees and some of the local persons in collusion with the hospital administration and others dishonestly attempted to siphon off the State Government funds. The individuals created fake bills for their wrongful gain. After the preparation of the bills, the same were submitted to the Chief Minister of TS for the sanction of CMRF, and thereby they committed forgery and attempted to cheat the government. Teams of the Crime Investigation Department as part of the investigation inspected a few hospitals in the State including at Karimnagar, Ranga Reddy, Warangal, and Medak.