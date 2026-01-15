Major traffic diversions between Malakpet & Santosh Nagar for new elevated corridor

TheHyderabad traffic police have announced significant traffic diversions between Malakpet and Santosh Nagar to facilitate the construction of a comprehensive elevated corridor. These restrictions are expected to remain in place for approximately 60 days starting from Thursday. According to official reports, the road stretch between Saidabad Y Junction and IS Sadan Junction will be partially closed, specifically the side leading from Saidabad Y Junction to Dhobighat. Commuters are advised to avoid the route from Nalgonda X Road to Owaisi Hospital at the DMRL Junction, as heavy congestion is anticipated at all surrounding intersections.

For four-wheelers, RTC buses, and heavy goods vehicles travelling from Nalgonda X Road towards Santosh Nagar and IS Sadan, traffic will be diverted at Saidabad Y Junction. Drivers must turn left at the DCP South East Zone office, pass the Saidabad Law and Order Police Station, and proceed through Saraswathi Nagar Kaman and Sankeshwar Bazar. From the Indian Petrol Bunk, vehicles should turn right into Singareni Colony, pass Onus Robotic Hospital, and turn left at Champapet to reach the main road before taking a U-turn via Champapet X Road to access IS Sadan.

Two and three-wheelers coming from Chanchalguda and heading towards IS Sadan will follow a separate diversion at Saidabad Y Junction.

These motorists should head towards the Saidabad Law and Order Police Station, turn right at the 105 Bus Stop, and continue through Ramalayam Kaman and Laxmi Nagar. After turning right at the biscuit factory and left at Dhobighat Junction, they can rejoin the IS Sadan main road. Similarly, those heading towards Champapet will be diverted through Ramalayam Kaman and Laxmi Nagar, turning left at Vinay Nagar and passing Bharath Garden to reach their destination.

Specific arrangements have been made for RTC buses and heavy vehicles. Buses travelling from Chaderghat will be diverted at Nalgonda X Road through Malakpet Gunj, Moosarambagh X Road, and the Gaddiannaram U-turn. The route continues through Shiva Ganga Theatre, Hanifiya Mosque by Saroornagar Lake, and the Indian Oil Petrol Bunk before entering Singareni Colony to reach the Champapet main road. All district RTC buses and heavy vehicles arriving from MGBS and Chaderghat will be redirected at Nalgonda X Road towards Dilsukhnagar, Kothapet, and LB Nagar Chowrasta.

Authorities have urged commuters to stay updated by following the Hyderabad Traffic Police social media pages on Facebook and X. In the event of a travel emergency, the public can contact the traffic helpline on 9010203626 for immediate assistance.