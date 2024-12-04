Make CM’s public meeting a success: Sridhar Babu

Peddapalli: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said that Yuva Shakti Yuva Vikasa Vijayotsava Sabha will be organised at Peddapally on Wednesday on a grand scale.

He addressed the media along with MLAs Adluri Laxman Kumar and Makkan Singh Raj Thakur at MLA Chinthakunta Vijayaramana Rao’s camp office on Tuesday. A the public meeting, CM Revanth Reddy will make a clear statement on the construction of Pattipaka Reservoir. The Minister explained that funds will be allocated for the survey of the project. The CM will also announce the setting up of RTC Bus Depot in Peddapalli, a police station at Eligedu along with Peddapally Rural, Women and Traffic police stations.

The CM will lay the foundation stones for various development programmes in the district, such as Peddapally and Sultanabad bypass roads, Rs 60 crore R&B roads and foundation stones for the completion of pending R&B roads in Manthani, construction of high level bridge over Manair river at Roopnarayanapet in Odela mandal and others.

Sridhar Babu said that steps will be taken to complete the Bandlavagu Lift Irrigation works in Brahmanapalli under Antargam mandal. The Minister added that the foundation stone will be laid for upgrading the Manthani government hospital to a 100-bed hospital, the construction of a 30-bed hospital in Gunjapadugu and the works of upgrading of a 50-bed hospital to a 150-bed hospital in Peddapalli will be started by the CM.

The Minister said that 500 Singareni job appoint letters, group-4 and other job appoint letters will be given to about 8,500 youths through the hands of the Chief Minister.

Minister Sridhar appealed to farmers, youth, women and people from all walks of life to attend the CM meeting in large numbers from all corners of the district and make it a success.

Former MLA Arepalli Mohan, the party leaders Janak Prasad, Prakash Reddy, Annayya Goud, Eerla Swaroopa, Ootla Varaprasad, Bushanaveni Suresh Goud, Bandari Rammurthy, Nugilla Mallaiah, Masrat, Sarwar Pasha, Mudusu were present in this meeting.