Make Gopalraopet mandal HQ, demand youth Aluvala Vishnu

Karimnagar: National Youth Award winner Aluvala Vishnu demanded that the government should make Gopalraopet village as mandal headquarters of Ramadagu mandal. Along with the representatives of various peoples organisations, he met Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar at his camp office on Friday and gave a memorandum to him.

Speaking on the occasion, A Vishnu said Gopalraopet is surrounded by six mandals and for the people of about 40 villages, it has been the main centre for various kinds of business including educational institutions for the past 25 years. It would be more convenient for all these people if Gopalraopet is made as mandal headquarters, he added.

MLA S Ravi Shankar informed that proposals for making Gopalraopet village as a separate mandal were submitted in 1984. But it was not possible due to the situation which prevailed at that time. Even after the formation of Telangana State, again the proposals for making Gopalraopet village as a separate mandal came to fore but again failed, he added.

The MLA assured them that he would take the issue to the notice of Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Vice-President of State Planning Commission B Vinod Kumar during the coming Assembly sessions and would try to include the village in the list of separate mandals if the government decides to do so. Youth leaders explained to the MLA that it would be convenient to make Gopalraopet as a separate mandal with 13 villages present in the surroundings.

Ramadagu mandal 13th ward member Aluvala Shankar, Padmashali Yuvajan Sangham vice-president Kolipaka Kamalakar, Mandal Yuvajan vice-president Punna Kanakaiah, youth leaders Avudurthi Satish, Kolipaka Nagaraju and Pullapu Chiranjeevi were present along with others.