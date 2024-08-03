Make in Telangana: CM to leave on 10-day trip to US, S. Korea today

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to embark on an official 10-day US and South Korea visit from Saturday. The Chief Minister will hold a series of meetings with the prospective global investors to set up their manufacturing, IT and other services centres in the State, particularly in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by an official delegation including Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and special Chief Secretary to IT and Industry Jayesh Ranjan during the US visit.

The CM is likely to meet IT company heads including Microsoft, Google and other noted software companies. The CM was also planning to meet the world's richest person and Tesla Company head Elon Musk during his US visit. However, the schedule for a meeting between the CM and Tesla Group head was not yet confirmed.

The CM had already signed MoUs with some US companies during his meeting with top investors at Davos in the World Economic Summit held recently. The CM has succeeded in entering agreements with top companies and inviting more than Rs 40,000 crore investments in Telangana. Revanth Reddy would hold a meeting with such companies and review the status of the progress in those investments.

A meeting with Telangana NRIs is also planned during the CM’s visit in the US. The Chief Minister wants to send a strong message to NRIs that Telangana is the best destination for investments and is ready to extend all kinds of facilities to multinational companies to set up their outlets in the fast developing Hyderabad city.