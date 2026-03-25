Make MMC a pothole-free zone, says Krishna Reddy

Vinay Krishna Reddy stated during a review meeting at the headquarters of Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation that the goal should be to transform the MMC into a pothole-free corporation on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by officials from the Engineering Management, Engineering Projects, and Engineering Electrical Departments.

Speaking to the Engineering Management Department officials, he ordered them to make CC and BT roads completely pothole-free. As part of the Engineering Department's 99-day operational Public Administration Progress Plan, 528 works were approved.

Out of these, 11 works have been completed, 111 works are over 50 per cent finished, 67 works are between 25 and 50 per cent, and 339 works are currently at less than 25 per cent completion.

The Commissioner ordered officials to expedite these engineering works immediately.

He also directed the department to purchase and keep ready all necessary materials for the repair of streetlights. He ordered the installation of new lights wherever necessary and repairs to existing ones.

He emphasised that officials must visit the field level and take immediate steps to resolve any complaints received. MMC Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy, along with Chief Engineer Ashok Reddy, Senior Engineers, and Executive Engineers, participated in this essential meeting to ensure urban safety.