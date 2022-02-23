Make Nagarkurnool anemia free, health workers told

Nagarkurnool: District Collector P Uday Kumar called upon the health workers to make the district anemia free and ensure that the pregnant women, adolescent girls and weak patients get regular health checkup and necessary medicines be provided to them. While addressing the healthcare workers and authorities including Anganwadi teachers, Asha workers and ANMS at the Social welfare Residential School in Achampet mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday, the Collector said that the health workers must work with dedication to achieve the target of making the district anemia free.

"Particularly, the pregnant women, and small children will be facing health problems due to anemia and lack of proper nutrition. The Anganwadi teachers and Asha workers must work in coordination and identify those pregnant women and children with lack of blood and malnutrition and accordingly provide them with necessary medicines and nutritious food," observed the Collector.

The Collector said that there are about 10,000 pregnant women in the district, of them more than 70 per cent are suffering from lack of blood or anemia. The Collector in his directions to the health workers said that now the target is to make sure that all these anemic pregnant women are transformed into healthy persons with early intervention by the health workers in the rural areas.

For achieving this, the district Collector asked the ANMs, Anganwadi teachers and Asha workers and volunteers to form into teams and chart out a schedule and work accordingly to achieve the targets. "It is essential for the health workers, anganwadi teachers to make sure that the pregnant women are registered for first ANC, and getting regular health checkups at the PHCs. They should also ensure that the pregnant women and children suffering from lack of blood are provided Iron tablets and nutritious food regularly.

The main role of health workers is to make sure they are in regular touch up with the pregnant women and provide them awareness about their health issues on a regular basis. The health workers must also prepare a report of each and every gram panchayats as to how many pregnant women are identified, and their health conditions all the details must be submitted along with their names," informed the Collector.

DM&HO Sudhakar Lal, Welfare Officer Venkatalaxmi, Achampet RDO Pandu Nayak, Deputy DMHO Suresh Babu, Health Educator Srinivas, RBC Medical Officer Dr Shobha, Dr. Suresh, Achampet CDPO Damayanti and others took part in the meeting.