Malakpet-Santosh Nagar flyover delay raises commuters’ hackles

Hyderabad: The three-km-long elevated corridor between Malakpet and Santosh Nagar, which is part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), has once again crossed a deadline of completion as it reels under delays. Till now, only the pillars were built; for the last six months no development activities took place.

Delay in land acquisition, lack of coordination with different departments, shifting of underground utilities and other issues have stalled the flyover work by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The stretch from Malakpet to Santosh Nagar, via Saidabad, Dhobighat and I S Sadan junctions is choked by vehicular movement. The traffic has increased in recent years. Also being the inner ring road, several accidents have occurred.

The flyover, which aims to ease traffic, has turned out to be a nightmare for commuters, especially during peak hours. “During monsoon the situation is even worse. The roads near the flyover are damaged; it is obviously a bumpy ride.

The project, being undertaken at a cost of Rs 523.37 crore, was announced to be completed in two years; now it has crossed three years; erection of pillars has not been completed,” said Nageshwar Rao of Saidabad. With the corridor coming up at a length of 3.382 km, out of which the flyover will be 2.58 km and the remaining will for the two-side ramps and four-lane bi-directional flyover.

It has a total of 72 pillars, said an officer of the project department, GHMC south zone. The flyover was projected to reduce the travel time to Champapet and Chandrayangutta and also decrease the pressure on the IS Sadan junction. Traffic congestion at Chanchalguda, Saidabad, Dhobighat junction will also be eased.

Commuters taking the Chanchalguda route towards Saidabad, Dhobighat via I S Sadan to Santosh Nagar pointed out the work is being taken up for their benefit, but it has turned into a nightmare due to delay, said Akhlaq Ahmed, a regular commuter.

Another commuter, Umesh Yadav, said “I take this route regularly; during peak hours I get stuck in traffic snarls in the stretch from I S Sadan still Chanchalguda jail road.

With the project halted, the commuters are facing difficulties due to bad roads and the narrow road near each pillar,” pointed out Akhlaq Ahmed, a regular commuter.

Said Yadav “Following recent rain the road turned from bad to worse. The entire stretch turned bumpy. There is no response from the civic body to several complaints,” he added.

The elevated corridor will be passing via Press Road Akbarbagh in Malakpet, Chanchalguda, Saidabad, Dhobighat, via I S Sadan to Owaisi Junction in Santosh Nagar. The project is one of the biggest in the Old City. It facilitates free traffic movement from Nalgonda Crossroads to Owaisi Junction with relief at I S Sadan crossroads.