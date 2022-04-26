Malaria cases drastically come down in Bhadrachalam Agency

Kothagudem: The sincere efforts are showing results in decreasing the cases of malaria in the Agency areas of Bhadrachalam.

The positive cases of malaria were registered as low as 49 so far. The agency people conveyed special thanks to the health officials who strived for the prevention of the illness and conducted awareness programmes about the disease.

Earlier, the Bhadrachalam Agency used to register maximum number of malaria cases in the State. Many people would die of the diseases here.

The Health department spent more funds for the prevention of malaria and took various measures to eradicate the disease. Earlier, the officials would not conduct awareness among the people about the disease. But later they really worked hard to fight vector-borne disease which started showing results.

From 2015 started the decrease in the cases of malaria cases in the Agency area. The Central government health officials lauded the services of the malaria officers.

On the other side, the scheme of the Central government National framework for malaria elimination (NFME) which started in 2016, was made a grand success in the agency areas.

After the implementation of the progrmme, only 80% cases were registered across the country and rate of percentage of deaths were registered were very less below 75% only, informed one senior officer.

Preventing 100% of malaria, the officers are being ready for their work and they planned to conduct spraying in 297 villages in the district. It will be started from the month of June in this year. The entire programme will be conducted in around 21 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and 33 sub centres in the district.

The officials also sent proposals for the programme. They had also distributed 58,000 mosquito nets in the effected villages.

Speaking to Hans India, district Malaria Progrmme Officer Dr Dayanath Swamy said that only 49 malaria cases were registered so far in Bhadrachalam agency.

He gave the details of the cases in previously in the agency. He said, in the year 2016 registered cases were 1081, 2017 -728, 2018-447,2019-604,2020-364,2021-353 and 2022 -049.

Swamy said, for preventing the cases concentrate on the migrant people who move from one place to another, boarder state villages. He said positive cases drastically came down this year, he added.