Mallampally as new mandal

Just In
- Minister Satyavati Rathod kept the promise
- The people of Mallampally thanked the minister.
The state government on Saturday set up Mallampally of Mulugu district as the new mandal centre Issued. On this occasion, Ministers of State Tribal Sri Child Welfare Departments Mrs. Satyavati Rathore, Chief Minister KCR, Finance Minister Harish Rao. People of Mallampally Mandal expressed their special thanks. The minister said that Chief Minister KCR has fulfilled the long-awaited dream of the people of Mallampally. Establishing new mandals of Telangana for administrative convenience vide no. 331 has been issued.
Minister Satyavathi Rathore heard the demand in Mallampally to Chief Minister KCR. They went with the proposals and convinced the CM and worked hard to establish a new mandal and kept the promise. On this occasion, the people of Mallampally thanked the CM KCR, Minister Satyavathy Rathore. TRS ranges in Mallampally mandal center after JO issued for formation of Mallampally mandal
People of Mallampally mandal celebrated by bursting firecrackers and sharing sweets. Chairman of Mulugu district ZP, TRS party leaders, Sarpanchs of respective villages, MPTCs, Mallampally mandal Sadhana leaders and others participated in this program.