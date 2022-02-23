Mallanna Sagar Reservoir: Project capacity, Everything You Need to Know

Mallanna Sagar Reservoir is one of the talked about projects of the Telangana State. The government started the project long back to ensure proper irrigation and drinking facilities for the citizens. It is claimed to be one of the largest reservoirs in the nation. The estimated cost of this mammoth project is Rs. 6.805 Crore.



The project will benefit the farmers of Medak and its neighboring districts. It is built in between Thoguta and Kondapakmandals. The storage capacity of the Mallanna Sagar reservoir is 50 TMC feet, out of which 30 TMC feet will cater drinking water needs of the entire Hyderabad. The other 16 TMC feet will cater to the industrial needs of the nearby areas.

As per the information sources, the project will provide water to 8.35 lakh acres of new ayacut under KLIS Package-12 to 19. The trial run for filling Mallanna Sagar had started on August 22 last year, and the reservoir was successfully filled with 10.50 TMC of water. Of the eight pumps, each of 43 MW installed at the reservoir, six pumps have successfully discharged 6,600 cusecs (0.66 TMC/day) into it.