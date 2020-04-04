Man booked for creating fake 'PM CARES' ID in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Cybercrime police in Hyderabad for creating fake UPS IDs that similar to that of one created for the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES).

The police registered a suo moto case against the accused after the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) traced several fake UPI IDs resembling the UPI ID of PM CARES fund - pmcares@SBI. The police asked the citizens to verify the UPI ID and the registered name of the account holder before transferring the amount to PM CARES.

ACP Prasad said that the original UPI ID of PM CARES id pmcares@sbi and name of the account holder is PM CARES. For further details of PM CARES fund, people are advised to visit pmindia.gov.in, he said.

PM CARES was set up with a primary objective to invite funds in the distress situation in support of the country to fight against COVID-19. After the fund was set up, several fake UPI IDS were created including pmcares@pnb, pmcares@hdfcbank, pmcare@yesbank, pmcare@ybl, pmcare@upi, pmcare@sbi and pmcares@icici.

The police registered a suo-moto case and are tracing the person.