Man collapses while playing shuttle in Jagtial, dies

Jagtial: In a shocking incident, a man identified as Venkat Raju (54) died while he was playing shuttle at an indoor stadium in Jagtial on Friday.



According to sources Venkat Raju is a resident of Jagtial town and he suddenly collapsed while he was playing shuttle at a club.

On May 31, a trainee head constable died of a heart attack in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Ranu Singh (45) working with the Hyderabad city police, was undergoing training at the Police Training College in Karimnagar district.

After complaining of chest pain to college officials, Ranu collapsed all of a sudden. The college staff rushed him to the district headquarters hospital where he was referred to a private hospital due to his deteriorating health condition.

The trainee constable breathed his last on Thursday.

It is to mention here that on March 22, a 38-year-old Shyam Yadav died of heart attack while playing badminton at the Prof. Jayashankar Indoor Stadium in Lalapet of Hyderabad. Going into the details, the deceased a private employee was playing badminton at an indoor stadium and collapsed. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and rushed Shyam Yadav to the hospital. But the doctors confirmed that he had already died of a heart attack. The police shifted the body of Shyam Yadav to his house in Malkajigiri. The police found that the deceased Shyam Yadav regularly plays badminton at Lalapet indoor stadium.

Similar incidents have increased in Telugu states. On February 25, Prabhu, a software engineer, died of a heart stroke while exercising at Adoni in Kurnool district, Vishal, a 30-year-old constable from Secunderabad, suffered a heart attack on the spot while doing gym and died within seconds.

Similarly, a 19-year-old youth died of a heart attack while dancing at a friend's wedding reception in Kubhir mandal of Nirmal district.

On March 22, a man from Telangana who had to board the flight to India suffered a massive heart attack at the Saudi airport and died. The man identified as Mohammed Chand Pasha, died of a heart attack just an hour before his scheduled flight to India. Pasha, who was in his 50s, was a native of Kondapur village, Kodimyal Mandal in Jagtial, Telangana, and had gone to Saudi Arabia to work in the city of Abha.

According to the sources, the news of Pasha's death came to light on March 20, almost three weeks after he passed away on March 2. As per the details of the incident, the man was rushed to a hospital soon after he suffered heart attack. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

On February 28, a TSRTC bus conductor has died of a heart attack while on duty from Gajwel Pragnapur to Sangareddy. The unfortunate incident took place in Narsapur, Medak, where the deceased, Bikshapathi, collapsed in the bus due to a heart attack. Despite being rushed to the hospital via an auto, he was declared brought dead by doctors.

According to sources, RTC employees are alleging that the conductor's death was a result of harassment by higher officials who had rejected his leave request despite his illness. It has also been reported that checking officials issued a memo to him on the way, causing him to become depressed. In response to the tragedy, employees are staging a protest and demanding that action be taken against those responsible.