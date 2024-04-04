Man dies after falling from bike

Nagarkurnool: One person died after the bike fell down. This incident took place near Venkatapur village in Bijinepalli mandal center today afternoon.

According to the details of SI Nagashekhar Reddy, Krishnaiah (65) of Naganulu village was going to the village from Palem on a two-wheeler for work.

In the process, he lost control and fell down in the middle of the road, suffering severe head injuries and died on the spot. A case has been registered on the incident.