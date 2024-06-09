Man dies while waiting for fish prasadam

Hyderabad: A man hailing from Nizamabad district died while waiting in a queue for ‘fish medicine’ on Saturday.

The person collapsed amid a huge rush of people at the annual fish prasadam distribution organised by Bathini Goud family at Exhibitions Grounds in the city.

The man identified as Rajanna (61) was hailing from Sirikonda of Nizamabad district and collapsed on the ground. Cops present at the place tried to give him CPR, but of no avail. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. Police set the body for autopsy.