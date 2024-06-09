Live
- TDP’s Adireddy Srinivas wins with a record majority
- Telangana and Andhra to get two berths each in Union Cabinet
- PM, CMs of different States to attend Naidu’s swearing-in
- Bookshelf
- Amaravati Smart City development works reviewed
- Four Injured in Car Crash near Paladugu of Khammam
- Six Naxalites With Rs 38 Lakh Bounty Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter
- Early diagnosis crucial as brain tumour cases rise globally
- Versatile fortified wines emerge as global flavour among patrons
- Tiruvalluar’s ‘Kural’: A Scholarly Review
Just In
Man dies while waiting for fish prasadam
Highlights
A man hailing from Nizamabad district died while waiting in a queue for ‘fish medicine’ on Saturday.
Hyderabad: A man hailing from Nizamabad district died while waiting in a queue for ‘fish medicine’ on Saturday.
The person collapsed amid a huge rush of people at the annual fish prasadam distribution organised by Bathini Goud family at Exhibitions Grounds in the city.
The man identified as Rajanna (61) was hailing from Sirikonda of Nizamabad district and collapsed on the ground. Cops present at the place tried to give him CPR, but of no avail. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. Police set the body for autopsy.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS