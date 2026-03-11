3 die as bikes collide

Bhubaneswar: Three persons were killed and two others seriously injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on National Highway-36 in Rayagada district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place late on Monday near Durgi Jagannath Temple under Bissam Cuttack police station limits when the two motorcycles collided, a senior officer said.

The deceased were identified as Akash Mandangi of Sundidhamuni panchayat under Ramanaguda block and Birisingh Hikka of Burujuguda village in Kolnara block in the district, he said. The identity of another deceased is yet to be ascertained.

“Two persons died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at Rayagada district hospital. Two injured persons were admitted to the hospital, and their conditions were stated to be critical,” the officer said.

The three bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, and a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, he added.